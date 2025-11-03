Arizona versus Florida Hall of Fame Series: Game time, Odds, Series history and TV

Arizona begins one of the most difficult schedules nationally against defending national champion and third-ranked Florida in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night. Arizona is 13th in both preseason polls.

The game against Florida is the first for Arizona during the 2025-26 season against the last five national champions. Arizona will also play at Connecticut in a non-conference game before three combined Big XII games against Baylor and Kansas.

KenPom ranks Florida second and Arizona 15th entering the 2025-26 season. Florida is the preseason favorite to win the SEC. Gator center Alex Condon earned preseason All-SEC and Associated Press Preseason All-American.

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas and forwards Tobe Awaka and Koa Peat will counter Condon for Florida. Florida has exceptional size with the 6'11 Condon, 6'9 Thomas Haugh, who is preseason All-SEC, 6'10 Rueben Chinyelu and 7'1 Micah Handlogten.

Arizona versus Florida Game Time and Television Information

Arizona versus Florida in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena will tip off at 5 PM Mountain Standard Time Monday with a 4 PM Pacific Standard Time for the local tip. Brian Anderson will call play-by-play for TNT with Grant Hill as the analyst and Andy Katz providing sideline reporting.

Arizona versus Florida FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 3.5-point underdog against Florida according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and Arizona is -114. Laying the points with Florida is -106. Arizona is +146 on the money line and Florida is -178. The over/under for Arizona versus Florida is 163.5.

Arizona versus Florida All-Time Series

Arizona and Florida have split their previous four games. Each team won games at home and on a neutral court. Arizona won its first game against Florida in the 2001 Coaches versus Cancer Championship. Florida won the next two games against Arizona before the Wildcats earned a memorable comeback win in 2012.