Arizona versus Houston: Big 12 Tournament Title Game Odds, Series History and TV

Arizona has a chance to avenge a 62-58 loss to Houston a month ago when the two teams play on Saturday in the Big XII Tournament Championship Game in Kansas City. Arizona advanced to the Championship game with an 86-80 win over Texas Tech in the Semifinals on Friday night.

Houston is entering the Big XII Tournament Championship Game with 12 consecutive wins. Texas Tech won 82-81 in overtime at Houston on Feburary 1 to give the Cougars their last loss. Houston's only loss in regulation this season was 74-69 to Auburn in November. Houston beat BYU 75-54 in the Big XII Tournament semifinals.

A 10-0 run by Houston just over midway through the second half gave the Cougars control of the game in Tucson four weeks ago. Arizona went from five up to five down and never regained the lead. The difference in the last game between Arizona and Houston was a 36-26 advantage in points in the paint by the Cougars.

Tempo will be important on Saturday. Houston is first nationally allowing 58.3 points per game. Arizona is 18th averaging 82.3 PPG. Arizona is averaging 87.0 PPG in its first two Big 12 Tournament games, while Houston is allowing 61.0 PPG.

Arizona versus Houston FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 6.5-point underdog versus Houston in the Big XII Tournament Championship Game per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking Arizona and the points is -106. Laying the points with Houston is -114. Arizona is +235 on the money line and Houston is -295. The over/under is 134.5. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona versus Houston series history

Houston took a 7-6 series lead versus Arizona with the win last month. Houston won both games versus Arizona on a neutral court. The most recent was a 72-60 win in the 2022 NCAA Tournament in San Antonio. Arizona and Houston first played in 1967 with a 81-76 Cougars win in Tucson.

Arizona versus Houston Television information

Jon Sciambi will call play-by-play, former Manhattan, St. John's and New Mexico head coach Fran Fraschilla will provide analysis and Kris Budden is the sideline reporter with a scheduled 3:00 PM mountain time tip-off on ESPN.

What is next for Arizona

Arizona will await its NCAA Tournament fait during the Selection Show on Sunday at 3:00 PM MST on CBS and TNT where Arizona will find out who and where it will play in the postseason.