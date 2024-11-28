Arizona versus Oklahoma: Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals: odds, series history
After pulling away from Davidson in a 104-71 win in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night, Arizona plays Oklahoma in the semifinals on Thursday. Oklahoma survived Providence 79-77 in their quarterfinal on Wednesday. Louisville and West Virginia pulled upsets on Saturday to advance to the other semifinal.
Arizona ended a two-game losing streak by closing the game versus Davidson with a 36-9 run. It was the first win in the Battle 4 Atlantis for Arizona in their second appearance. Arizona lost all three games in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis to finish seventh. The Wildcats survived in a week full of tournament upsets.
Louisville beat 14th ranked Indiana 89-61 and West Virginia rallied late to force overtime in an 86-78 win over number three Gonzaga. Louisville and West Virginia will play at 10:00 AM MST. Gonzaga plays Indiana and Davidson versus Providence are the consolation bracket games on Thursday.
Oklahoma enters the game with Arizona 5-0. Providence was the first major program Oklahoma played this season. Entering Wednesday forward Jalon Malone led Oklahoma averaging 18.8 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and shoots 52.9 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent on three-point attempts.
Arizona versus Oklahoma Odds
Per FanDuel, Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite over Oklahoma. Taking Oklahoma and the points is minus 118 and Arizona and laying the points is minus 104. Arizona is minus 315 and Oklahoma is plus 250 on the money line. The over/under is 153.5. The over is minus 115, and the under is minus 105.
Arizona versus Oklahoma All-Time Series
Oklahoma has won five of the previous seven games versus Arizona. The Sooners have won the previous three games at neutral sites versus Arizona. All three of those games were in the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona versus Oklahoma TV
Arizona and Oklahoma will tipoff at 3:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN with Dave O'Brien calling play-by-play and Jimmy Dykes as the analyst.
Looking ahead
The Arizona-Oklahoma loser will play on Friday at 1:00 PM MST in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game on ESPN. The winner will play in the Championship Game at 3:30 PM MST on Friday.