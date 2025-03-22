Arizona versus Oregon second round game time, odds and TV are out

Arizona versus Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament will tip-off at 6:40 PM Mountain Standard Time on TBS as announced following the completion of the second round on Friday night. Arizona beat Akron 93-65 in its first-round game on Friday night. Oregon advanced with a 93-65 win over Liberty.

After sweeping Oregon during the regular season in 2023-24, the Ducks eliminated number six Arizona 67-59 in the Semifinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon completed their run to the Pac-12 Tournament title defeating Colorado 75-68 in the last title game in the conference as it was then construed.

Oregon will enter the game versus Arizona with a 25-9 overall record. The Ducks finished 12-8 in their first season in the Big 10 and tied for seventh in the conference with Illinois. Jade Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love are the only players who played for Arizona last year who remain with the Wildcats.

Oregon star Jackson Shellstad is the only starter for the Ducks versus Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament in 2024 who started against Liberty on Friday night. Kwame Evans Jr. and Jadrian Tracey who started versus Arizona in 2024 came off the bench against Liberty.

Arizona versus Oregon opening FanDuel odds

The FanDuel sportsbook lists Arizona as a 4.5-point favorite over Oregon in its early line. Oregon is +155 and Arizona is -188 on the money line. The early over/under for Arizona and Oregon is 152.5.

Arizona versus Oregon Television information

Arizona versus Oregon will tipoff at 6:40 PM Mountain Standard Time on TBS with Lisa Byington calling play-by-play, former Purdue star Robbie Hummel and legend Michigan and retired NBA player Jalen Rose providing analysis with Andy Katz as the sideline reporter.

What is at stake?

The winner between Arizona and Oregon will advance to the East Regional Semifinals in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday. The winner of Arizona and Oregon will play the winner of Duke and Baylor who play on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.