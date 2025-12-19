Arizona versus San Diego State : Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona and San Diego State play on Saturday night at the Mortage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Arizona beat Abilene Christian 92-62 on Tuesday night for its 10th consecutive win to begin the 2025-26 season. San Diego State beat Air Force 81-58 on Wednesday to improve to 6-3.

Arizona should have an advantage in nearly every category against San Diego State. Expect San Diego State to want to control the tempo against Arizona and force turnovers. Arizona is 73rd nationally, averaging 74.5 possessions per game and San Diego State is 88th, posting 74.1.

Arizona is 213th nationally, averaging 12.3 turnovers per game against Division I opponents and San Diego State is 33nd, forcing 15.6. Arizona needs another exceptional game valuing possessions after committing four turnovers against Alabama.

San Diego State lost to Troy, Michigan and Baylor this season with the latter two at the Players Festival in Las Vegas. San Diego State also defeated Oregon 97-80 in the Players' Era Festival. The Aztecs are led by guard B.J. Davis, who averages 13.3 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Arizona versus San Diego State Game time and TV network information

Arizona versus San Diego State is being played at Mortgage Matchup Arena with a scheduled tip-off of 8:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Roxy Bernstein is providing play-by-play and Arizona alum Corey Williams is the analyst.

Arizona versus San Diego State FanDuel Odds

Arizona is favored by 14.5 points over San Diego State in the FanDuel Sportsbook. San Diego State is +890 on the money line and Arizona is -1700. The over/under is 156.5.

Arizona versus San Diego State series history

Arizona leads the overall series history with San Diego State 25-7. The Wildcats have won the last five games against the Aztecs, with three of those contests in Hawaii. San Diego State last defeated Arizona 61-57 in Tucson in 2011.