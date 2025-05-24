Arizona versus TCU Big XII Title Game: Game Info, Pitching Matchups, Series and TV

Arizona advanced to the conference championship for the third straight season after a 12-1 win over top seed West Virginia on Friday night. After appearing in the Pac-12 Championship Game in the last two seasons, Arizona will play in the Big XII Title Game in its inaugural season in the conference.

TCU advanced with an 11-1 win over Kansas on Friday night. The Horned Frogs scored four in the second inning, one in the fifth, and put themselves in position for the run-rule win with a six-run eighth. After Kansas scored a run on two singles in the first inning that included a wild pitch, they had only three hits in the rest of the game.

Shortstop Mason White has been the story for Arizona in the first two games of the Big XII Tournament. White has six hits in seven at-bats with six runs scored, seven runs batted in and three home runs as Arizona beat BYU 4-1 on Thursday and West Virginia on Friday.

Arizona has received exceptional pitching through the first two games, especially from its starters. Owen Kramkowski pitched six innings without allowing a run on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts versus BYU. Raul Garayzar pitched six innings versus WVU, allowing no runs, six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Arizona versus TCU pitching matchups

Expect Arizona to start freshman Smith Bailey, who has been the game three weekend starter for Arizona this season, in the Big XII Championship versus TCU. No starter for either team has been announced. Mason Brassfield, who pitched the final regular season game versus Utah, threw three innings versus Kansas on Friday.

Bailey pitched 3.0 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits, a walk and one strikeout as Arizona lost the final game of the series 13-6. Brassfield started and pitched 5.1 innings for TCU in relief. Caedmon Parker has been the other starter for TCU in 2025. Parker allowed 11 runs in two innings over his last two starts.

Arizona versus TCU All-Time series

Arizona leads the all-time series versus TCU 7-5. Arizona and TCU have played twice at neutral sites. TCU won 12-4 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Arizona beat TCU 5-2 in 2004 in Round Rock, Texas.

Arizona versus TCU streaming and TV information

Arizona and TCU will have first pitch at 4 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPNU and ESPN+. Clay Matvick will call play-by-play and Mike Rooney will provide analysis for the second consecutive game.