Arizona plays Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals on Friday night in Kansas City.

Arizona and Texas Tech will play for the third time this season in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night. Arizona advanced with an 88-77 win over Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night. Texas Tech survived Baylor late with a 76-74 quarterfinal win.

Arizona and Texas Tech split their regular season games with each team winning at home. Texas Tech won 70-54 on January 18 in the worst loss of the season for Arizona. Arizona won 82-73 three weeks later. The two games were drastically different for Arizona offensively.

Arizona shot 31.0 percent from the field and made three of 18 three-point shots in the loss at Texas Tech. In the win at home, Arizona shot 51.7 percent from the field and made four of 13 three-point attempts. Texas Tech closed out their win in Lubbock with a 13-0 run, holding Arizona scoreless in the last 5:16.

Arizona used an 8-0 run late in the second half to put the game away in Tucson. Big XII Player of the Year J.T. Toppin had 41 points and 29 rebounds for Texas Tech in the two games versus Arizona this season. After Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 11 points in the loss to Texas Tech, five Wildcats scored in double figures in the win.

Arizona versus Texas Tech FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 2.5-point underdog versus Texas Tech per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and Arizona is -115. Laying the points with Texas Tech is -105. The money line is +108 for Arizona and -130 for Texas Tech. The over/under for Arizona versus Texas Tech is 152.5.

Arizona versus Texas Tech Series History

Texas Tech leads the series with Arizona 29-25. Arizona had a seven game winning streak snapped versus Texas Tech that dates to 1973 with the loss in Lubbock in January. Friday is the fifth time Arizona and Texas Tech will play on a neutral court with the Wildcats winning three of the previous four games.

Arizona versus Texas Tech: Television

Jon Sciambi will call play-by-play, former Manhattan, St. John's and New Mexico head coach Fran Fraschilla will provide analysis and Kris Budden is the sideline reporter with a scheduled 6:30 PM mountain time tip-off on ESPN2.

What is next for Arizona basketball

The Arizona and Texas Tech winner advances to the Big XII Tournament Championship Game on Saturday with a 3:00 PM MST tip-off. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is on Sunday at 3:00 PM MST on CBS and TNT where Arizona will find out who and where it will play in the postseason.