Arizona versus Texas Tech Saturday night basketball game time changed

After originally being scheduled for an 8:00 PM Mountain time tip-off, Texas Tech at Arizona has been pushed back to 8:30 PM on ESPN. The official release from Arizona Athletics stated a change in ESPN's programming is the reason for the change. Arizona seeks to avenge a 70-54 loss at Texas Tech last month.

Dave Pasch will call play-by-play and Sean Farnham is the analyst for Texas Tech at Arizona. Pasch was the primary play-by-play announcer for the old Pac-12 and Farnham is a former UCLA basketball player and one of ESPN's top analysts.

Number two Duke at Clemson with a 3:30 PM MT start and third-ranked Alabama at Arkansas at 5:30 PM MT will preceed the Texas Tech at Arizona game. If Alabama at Arkansas runs long, expect ESPN to start the game on one of their other channels. ESPNU and ESPNews are frequently used for games beginning on another channel.

The game in Lubbock was televised on ESPN2. Saturday is the ninth Arizona game this season with an 8:00 or later Mountain time start. Arizona has two more games this season with an 8:00 PM or later MT start. Arizona at Baylor on February 17 will tipoff at 8:00 PM MT and Arizona State at Arizona on March 4 has a 9:00 PM MT tip-off.

Arizona enters the game on Saturday night with a 16-6 overall record and 10-1, tied for first place in the Big XII with Houston and ranked 20th nationally in both polls. Texas Tech is 18-4 overall and 9-2 in the Big XII and ranked 13th nationally. Texas Tech is seventh and Arizona is ninth in the NCAA Net Ratings.

Following the game on Saturday versus Texas Tech, Arizona is back on the road at Kansas State with a 6 PM MT tip-off on ESPN+. ESPN has not released the announcers for Arizona at Kansas State. Kansas State is 11-11 overall and 5-6 in the Big XII.