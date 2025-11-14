Arizona versus UCLA: Game time, Odds, Series history and Television

Arizona and UCLA play on Friday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, after playing in Phoenix in 2024. The Wildcats will attempt to avenge a heartbreaking loss to the Bruins last season. Arizona lost a 13-point second-half lead in a 57-54 loss.

Arizona was impressive in a 93-87 season opening win and cruised 93-67 over Utah Tech and beat Northern Arizona 84-49. UCLA beat Eastern Washington 80-74, Pepperdine 74.63 and West Georgia 83-63. The Bruins have a huge step up to play Arizona, while the Wildcats have the experience of beating Florida.

Arizona and UCLA are playing exactly 11 months after last season. Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark return for UCLA from last year's team who beat Arizona. Bilodeau scored 17 points, Clark 15 and Dailey three against Arizona in 2024.

Jaden Bradley had 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals versus UCLA in 2024. Tobe Awaka had four points and two rebounds and Anthony Dell'Orso scored three with two steals as they played 26 combined minutes versus UCLA in 2024.

Arizona versus UCLA Game Time and Television

Arizona versus UCLA will tipoff at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time on Peacock. Brandon Gaudin will call play-by-play, former Purdue and Minnesota Timberwolves player Robbie Hummel is the analyst and Washington basketball alum Elise Woodward

Arizona versus UCLA FanDuel Odds

Arizona is favored by 3.5 points over UCLA in the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the points with Arizona is -104. Taking the points and UCLA is -118. Arizona is -182 on the money line and UCLA is +150. The over/under is 154.5. Betting the over is -114 and taking the under is -106.

Arizona versus UCLA Series History

Arizona has 50 wins and 64 losses versus UCLA in the all-time series. The win by UCLA in 2024 ended a three-game Arizona winning streak against the Bruins. Arizona has won six of the past eight games versus UCLA.