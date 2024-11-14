Arizona versus Wisconsin is drastic difference in pace of play
Arizona beat Wisconsin 98-73 in 2023 in a game where they led 48-31 at halftime. Playing at home Arizona was able to dictate the pace of play. Arizona won despite taking 60 shots to 70 for Wisconsin. Wisconsin shot 41.4 percent from the floor to 58.3 percent for Arizona.
The game will feature a contrast in styles. Arizona is 118th nationally averaging 74.7 possessions per game. Wisconsin is 295th averaging 69.2 possessions per game. Arizona had seven turnovers in 2023 versus Wisconsin. The Badgers committed only eight. Arizona scored 12 points off turnovers in the 2023 game while Wisconsin had five.
Wisconsin has started the 2023 season 3-0 with season-opening wins 85-61 over Holy Cross, 79-67 over Montana State and 87-56 over Appalachian State. Arizona beat Canisius 93-64 in its season-opener followed by a 102-44 win over a rebuilding Old Dominion program.
Arizona is 11th nationally averaging 97.5 points per game, ninth averaging 71.5 field goal attempts per game and 36th in free throw attempts per game. Wisconsin is 105th averaging 83.7 PPG, 175th averaging 60.7 field goal attempts per game and 263rd in free throw attempts per game.
Wisconsin will want to slow the game down and make Arizona play at a more deliberate pace. The Badgers were 251st averaging 57.4 FG attempts in 2023-24 and 147th averaging 74.7 PPG. On the road it is more difficult to assert your style of play. Arizona would benefit from a faster pace.
Arizona and Wisconsin lost significant players from their game in Tucson last season. Caleb Love is the only returning starter for Arizona. Wisconsin lost guards Chucky Hepburn to Louisville and A.J. Storr to Kansas in the transfer portal. Colorado State transfer guard John Tonje has replaced Hepburn and Storr for Wisconsin.
Tonje leads Wisconsin averaging 17.7 points per game on 55.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent on three-point attempts and 94.1 percent from the free throw line. Tonje is just below the coveted 40 percent on three-point attempts, 50 percent from the field and 90 percent on free throws standard for the most elite shooters.
Nolan Winter gives Wisconsin good size at 6'11. Winter leads the Badgers averaging 6.7 rebounds per game and averages 10.3 PPG. Three other Wisconsin players average in double figures this season. Wisconsin has excellent size with 7'0 Stephen Crowl averaging 10.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 3.3 assists.
Tommy Lloyd can counter the size for Wisconsin with 7'0 forward Henri Veesar and 7'2 center Motiejus Krivas off the bench. Lloyd has chosen a smaller lineup with forwards 6'8 Tobe Awaka and 6'6 Trey Townsend starting for Arizona up front with Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Love on the perimeter.