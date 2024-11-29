Arizona versus WVU: Battle 4 Atlantis 3rd place game: odds, series history, TV
After losing 82-77 to Oklahoma on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals, Arizona will play West Virginia in the third-place game in the Bahamas on Friday afternoon. West Virginia lost 79-70 to Louisville in the other semifinal on Thursday. The Mountaineers enter the game on Friday with a 4-2 record.
West Virginia upset third-ranked Gonzaga 76-68 in overtime in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Mountaineers have excelled defensively in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gonzaga and Louisville combined to shoot 40.98 percent from the floor and 28.57 percent on three-point attempts.
Arizona has shot 50.0 percent from the floor and 39.02 percent on threes in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The three-point shooting was a tale of two games. Arizona made 11 of its 22 three-point attempts versus Davidson in a 104-73 win on Wednesday night but made shot only 6-19 on threes in the loss to Oklahoma.
Javon Small has been West Virginia's best player in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Small is averaging 30.0 points per game, is shooting 19-37 from the floor, 8-19 on three-point attempts and 11-14 from the free throw line with 14 rebounds, nine assists and five steals in the games in the Bahamas.
Arizona versus West Virginia FanDuel Odds
Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite over West Virginia per FanDuel odds. Arizona is minus 265 on the money line and West Virginia is plus 215. The Over/under for Arizona versus West Virginia is 152.5
Arizona versus West Virginia series history
Arizona leads the all-time series versus West Virginia 3-2. The Mountaineers won the only neutral site game 75-65 in the 2008 NCAA Tournament first round played in Washington D.C. Arizona plays at West Virginia on January 7 in their first game as Big XII rivals.
Arizona versus West Virginia TV information
Arizona and West Virginia will tipoff at 1:00 PM on ESPN 2 with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli likely on the broadcast. Mowins and Antonelli have called the afternoon games during the first two days at the Battle 4 Atlantis.