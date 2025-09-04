Arizona visited 2 2026 Blue-Chip In-State Prospects on Wednesday

Dushawn London of 247Sports reported Arizona visited five-star 2026 power forward Cameron Williams at Phoenix St. Mary's and had an in-home visit with four-star Goodyear, Millennium shooting guard Cameron Holmes on Wednesday.

Williams will take his official visit to Arizona the weekend of October 17 and Holmes will be in Tucson the weekend of December 12. Arizona also has official visits scheduled with four-star Glendale Dream City Christian four-star CG Ikenna Alozie on October 10 and four-star shooting guard Junior County on September 12.

Holmes averaged 11.9 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 47.4 percent from the field in games with the Arizona Unity in the EYBL. Holmes did not make the team but participated in tryouts for the USA Under 19 that won the World Cup, coached by Tommy Lloyd.

Williams averaged 15.6 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.2 SPG and 3.2 BPG in the last two seasons for St. Mary's. The recruitment for Williams is an eight-team race, according to On3, with Arizona as the leader with a 16.3 percent chance for a commitment.

Arizona and Texas were in today to see five-star prospect Cameron Williams at his school, source tells @247Sportshttps://t.co/BzHrYNLv4i pic.twitter.com/cVKVk5PqtI — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 3, 2025

Arizona is the clear leader for Holmes with a 26.7 percent chance for a commitment per Rivals. Six other programs have between a 10.3 percent and 14.5 percent chance to gain a commitment from Holmes. Holmes' older brother DaRon played for Dayton against Arizona in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Cameron Holmes, the No.24 overall prospect in the class of 2026, will have an in-home visit with Arizona today.



Texas & Gonzaga will visit also visit him at his school today and UNC plans to come in the near future. https://t.co/e4PfemSPsE pic.twitter.com/DN69evsPFL — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 3, 2025

Arizona is currently the leader for County with a 19.3 percent chance for a commitment. Five other programs have between a 12.0 percent and 16.8 percent chance for a commitment from the Salt Lake City, Wasatch Academy prospect.

Arizona is a long shot for Alozie with a 5.6 percent chance for a commitment. Alabama is currently the leader for Alozie with a 25.3 percent chance for a commitment. Alozie plays for Scottsdale, Dream City Christian.