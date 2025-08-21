Arizona Volleyball Begins 2025 Season with Exhibition versus Northern Colorado

After their red-blue scrimmage on Saturday, the Arizona Volleyball team will play its first game against an opponent this Saturday versus Northern Colorado. Arizona finished 24-9 overall in 2024, 9-9 in the Big XII and won the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The Big XII preseason poll picked Arizona seventh with 131 points. BYU, who lost in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, is picked to win the Big XII in 2024. Arizona finished the 2024 season with 11 consecutive victories.

Charita Stubbs has led Arizona to a 32-32 record in two seasons as head coach. Arizona will seek to earn an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2018 when the Wildcats were 22-11 overall and 11-9 and fifth place in the Pac-12.

Arizona has played Northern Colorado four times, with the most recent being a 3-1 victory in 2024. Arizona will host the Alabama State, Fresno State and Wildcat Classic and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to begin the season. The Wildcats Classic is round robin from August 29 through 31.

Arizona outside hitter Jordan Wilson was named preseason All-Big XII. Wilson was also first-team All-Big XII during the 2024 season. Wilson led Arizona with 13 double-doubles and 25 matches with 10 or more kills while starting every game.

Journey Tucker returns for Arizona after leading the Wildcats with a .373 hitting percentage and 1.05 blocks per set in 2024. Wilson led Arizona with 3.81 kills per set in 2024. Avery Scroggins returns after leading Arizona with 10.47 assists per set in 2024. Carlie Cisneros is back after leading Arizona with 3.16 digs per set in 2024.

Arizona will have their September 20 match at Nebraska televised on the Big 10 Network and will host Utah on October 2 on Fox Sports 1. Matches September 4-6 versus Oregon State and UC-San Diego and at Boise State will be televised on the Mountain West Network.

The Wildcat Classic, all Big XII matches and September 16 versus Texas-El Paso will be broadcast on ESPN+. Arizona will begin Big XII play on September 26 at Kansas and play at Kansas State two days later. Utah is the Arizona Big XII home opener and Baylor and Colorado on October 8 and 10 complete a three-match homestand.