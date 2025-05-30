Arizona vs. Cal Poly NCAA Tournament: Game Info, Odds, Pitchers, Series and TV

Arizona rebounded from a late-season four-game losing streak and enters the NCAA Tournament with four consecutive wins that included winning the Big XII Tournament last weekend. Arizona is headed to the Eugene Regional as the second seed and will play third seed Cal Poly on Friday.

The Arizona pitching staff has allowed only one run in each of the last four games. Cal Poly enters the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big West Tournament with a 4-1 record in the double-elimination format. Cal Poly enters the NCAA Tournament ninth nationally with a .318 batting average.

Arizona shortstop Mason White enters the NCAA Tournament after he had seven hits in 11 at-bats with seven runs scored, seven runs batted in, a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while earning the Big XII Tournament Most Valuable Player Award last week in Arlington, Texas.

Cal Poly infielder Ryan Fenn was the Big West Tournament MVP, hitting .333 with four runs scored and five RBIs. Fenn is second on Cal Poly with a .368 batting average and leads the team with 15 stolen bases. Eight of the nine starters for Cal Poly are batting over .290 and five are above .330.

Arizona versus Cal Poly odds

Arizona is +1.5 runs versus Cal Poly at -188. Cal Poly is +142 at -1.5. The money line is -113 for both teams.

Arizona versus Cal Poly pitching matchups

Owen Kramkowski (8-5, 5.03) will start for Arizona versus Griffin Naess (7-2, 3.38) for Cal Poly.

Arizona versus Cal Poly All-Time Series

Arizona leads the all-time series versus Cal Poly 2-0.

Arizona versus Cal Poly TV

Arizona versus Cal Poly has first pitch at 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+

Eugene Regional Schedule

Friday, May 30

Game 1 1 PM [3] Cal Poly vs. [2] Arizona ESPN+

Game 2 6 PM [4] Utah Valley vs. [1] Oregon ESPN+

Saturday, May 31

Game 3 12 PM GM 1 Loser vs. GM 2 Loser TBA

Game 4 6 PM GM 1 Winner vs. GM 2 Winner TBA

Sunday, June 1

Game 5 3 PM GM 3 Winner vs. GM 4 Loser TBA

Game 6 7 PM GM 5 Winner vs. GM 4 Winner TBA

Monday, June 2

GM 7* TBA Same as GM 6 TBA