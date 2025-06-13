Arizona vs. Coastal Carolina College World Series: Game Info, Odds, Pitchers, Series

Arizona will continue its unlikely postseason run when it plays its first College World Series game versus Coastal Carolina on Friday. Arizona won the Eugene Regional as the second seed and upset fifth-national seed North Carolina in the Super Regional in three games to advance to the College World Series.

Arizona is playing in its 19th College World Series. Coastal Carolina is playing in its second College World Series. Arizona lost the three-game finals series to Coastal Carolina two games to one in 2016. Arizona lost both games it played in the 2021 College World Series.

Coastal Carolina won its own regional, then swept fourth national seed Auburn in two games on the road in the Super Regional. The Chanticleers are the 13th national seed. Through the end of the conference tournaments, Coastal Carolina was eighth in the NCAA RPI and Arizona was 27th.

Coastal Carolina enters the College World Series with a 23-game winning streak. The Chanticleers are led by their pitching staff. Coastal Carolina is second nationally with a 3.21 earned run average. Arizona has received excellent pitching throughout most of the postseason with the exception of the first two games versus UNC.

Arizona versus Coastal Carolina pitching matchups

Arizona will start Owen Kramkowski (9-6, 5.48) versus Riley Eikhoff (6-2, 2.90) for Coastal Carolina on Friday. Kramkowski allowed eight runs, all of them earned on six hits, two walks and a hit batter with one strikeout in 1.1 innings in the super regional versus North Carolina last Friday.

Eikhoff has not pitched since June 1 versus East Carolina in the regional, when he went 7.1 innings, allowing no runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Coastal Carolina has an excellent bullpen with six pitchers recording saves. Ryan Lynch has eight saves and a 0.59 ERA and Dominick Carbone has five saves and a 2.59 ERA.

Arizona versus Coastal Carolina Odds

Arizona is +1.5 versus Coastal Carolina. Taking Arizona and the runs is -102 and laying the runs with Coastal Carolina is -128. Arizona is +200 on the money line and Coastal Carolina is -265. The over/under is 9.5 runs. The over is +110 and the under is -138.

We got a lot more work to do 😤 pic.twitter.com/gL8vJgEUYw — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 13, 2025

Arizona versus Coastal Carolina All-Time Series

Coastal Carolina leads the all-time series with Arizona 2-1. The Chanticleers earned a pair of one-run wins over the Wildcats after losing game one of the 2016 College World Series Championship Series 3-0.

Arizona versus Coastal Carolina Game Times and Television information

Arizona versus Coastal Carolina is scheduled to have first pitch at 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Lead ESPN play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech is on the call with analysts Ben McDonald and Eduardo Perez and Dani Wexelman near the dugouts.