Arizona vs. Louisville CWS Elimination bracket: Game info, Odds, Pitchers, Series, TV

After a 7-4 loss to Coastal Carolina on Friday afternoon, Arizona plays Louisville in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon in the College World Series. Louisville lost 4-3 to Oregon State on Friday. Oregon State beat Louisville with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Louisville advanced to the College World Series by winning the Nashville Regional, which included a win over number one national seed Vanderbilt and beat Miami two games to one in the super regional on the Cardinals' home field.

Louisville is making its sixth College World Series appearance, all under head coach Dan O'Donnell since 2007. The deepest run for Louisville was the semifinals in 2019. This is the first time Arizona and Louisville have played in the same College World Series.

Arizona is in its 19th College World Series, its first since 2021 and under current head coach Chip Hale. Hale played in the College World Series with Arizona in 1985 and 1986. Arizona won the 1986 College World Series, which was its last title until 2012.

Arizona versus Louisville Pitching Matchup

Neither team has officially announced a pitcher for Sunday. Raul Garayzar (2-0, 2.81) is likely to start for Arizona. Tucker Biven (3-0, 4.19), who started game two for Louisville in the regional and super regional, will likely be the starter for the Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona versus Louisville odds

The FanDuel Sportsbook Arizona at -1.5 versus Louisville on Sunday at +130. Louisville is +1.5 at -170. Arizona is -120 on the money line and Louisville is -108. The over/under is 9.5 runs at -112 for each.

Arizona versus Louisville all-time series

Arizona leads the all-time series with Louisville 2-1. Arizona beat Louisville 16-4 and 16-3 in the 2012 NCAA Tournament Tucson Regional. Louisville beat Arizona 13-1 in the 2025 Shriner's College Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the third game of the season.

ARIZONA VS. LOUISVILLE SUNDAY AT 11 A.M.

The Wildcats will face the Cardinals in a CWS elimination game after Louisville lost 4-3 to Oregon State, which walked it off just now on a double by Gavin Turley. https://t.co/mpA8BQiCPZ — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) June 14, 2025

Arizona versus Louisville Game Information and television

First pitch for Arizona versus Louisville will be at 11:00 AM. Mountain Standard Time on ESPN.

What is next for the winner of Arizona versus Louisville?

The winner between Louisville and Arizona plays on Tuesday at 2 PM versus the loser of Coastal Carolina and Oregon State on Sunday night.