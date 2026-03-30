Arizona vs. Michigan: Final Four Game time and early odds are out

Connecticut and Illinois will tip off at 4:09 PM Mountain Standard Time, with Arizona and Michigan following a release from March Madness TV. Expect the Arizona and Michigan game to tip off about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Connecticut and Illinois.

The national announcing team of Ian Eagle on play-by-play, Duke legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill and former Seton Hall coach Bill Raftery are the analysts and Tracy Wolfson is the sideline reporter.

Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog to Michigan in the National Semifinal on Friday via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the points with Michigan is +100. Taking the points and Arizona is -122. Michigan is -114 and Arizona is -105 on the money line. The over/under for Arizona and Michigan is 157.5.

Arizona is 23-14-1 against the point spread this season and Michigan is 18-20-0. Arizona has had 19 games go over and 19 under during the 2025-26 season. Michigan has had 16 games go over and 22 that went under during the 2025-26 season. Michigan has scored at least 90 points in all four of its NCAA Tournament games.

2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Final Four Tips Off Saturday, April 4, on TBS, TNT and truTV pic.twitter.com/OjuL56D0Jn — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 29, 2026

Arizona versus Michigan series history

Arizona has eight wins and two losses all-time against Michigan. The Wildcats have won the last three against the Wolverines. That included an 80-62 win over Michigan in November 2021, early during Tommy Lloyd's first season as Arizona's head coach.

The Final Four will be the first time that Arizona and Michigan have played in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona and Michigan playing in the second half of the National Semifinal doubleheader shows the epic game that is expected. Arizona and Michigan have been thought of as the best two teams nationally for most of the 2025-26 season.