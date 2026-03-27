Arizona vs. Purdue: NCAA Tournament West Regional Final: TV, odds and series history

Arizona plays Purdue in the NCAA Tournament West Regional Final on Saturday in San Jose. The Wildcats are in the Regional Final for the first time since 2015 and are seeking their first Final Four berth since 2001. Arizona has lost in its last five appearances in the Regional Finals.

Arizona has won each of its first three NCAA Tournament games by double digits. Purdue survived Texas 79-77 in the West Regional Semifinals when Trey Kaufman-Renn tipped in a miss by Braden Smith with 0.7 seconds remaining. Arizona has not trailed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Smith is the leader for Purdue. In the first round win over Queens University, Smith set the NCAA career assist record, surpassing former Duke point guard Bobby Hurley. Smith is averaging 18.0 points per game, 7.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in Purdue's three NCAA Tournament games.

Purdue also has the length and size to match Arizona. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored the game-winning basket for Purdue with 0.7 seconds remaining on a tip-in to beat Texas 79-77 in the West Regional Semifinal. Kaufman-Renn is 6'9 and 240 pounds and 6'11, 255-pound Oscar Cluff gives Purdue good size.

Arizona versus Purdue TV and Tip Off times

Arizona versus Purdue in the West Regional Final at SAP Arena in San Jose will tip off at 5:49 PM Mountain Standard Time/Pacific Daylight Time. Brian Anderson is the play-by-play announcer, with Jim Jackson as the analyst and Allie LaForce as the sideline reporter on TruTV.

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite over Purdue via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and Purdue is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. Purdue is +205 on the money line and Arizona is -255. The over/under for Arizona versus Purdue is 153.5. Taking the over is -105 and the under is 115.

Arizona versus Purdue series-history

Arizona has five wins and eight losses all-time versus Purdue. The Boilermakers have won the last three games against the Wildcats. The Purdue winning streak dates to a 72-63 loss in the 2007 NCAA Tournament first round in New Orleans. The last five games between Arizona and Purdue have been on neutral courts.