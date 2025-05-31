Arizona vs. Utah Valley NCAA Tournament: Game Info, Odds, Pitchers, Series and TV

Arizona beat Cal Poly despite getting two hits on Friday and Utah Valley earned a controversial win over Eugene regional host Oregon to set up the winners bracket game between the Wildcats and Wolverines on Saturday night.

Arizona received an outstanding start from Owen Kramkowski and timely hitting from Tommy Splaine and Easton Breyfogle in a 3-2 win over Cal Poly. Utah Valley was aided by a controversial call to beat Oregon 6-5 and advance to play Arizona in the winners bracket.

Arizona pitching continued its dominance in the win over Cal Poly. The two runs allowed on Friday were the most for Arizona after holding opponents to one run in each of the previous four games. After losing five times in six games, Arizona has now won four in a row.

Utah Valley enters the winners bracket game on Saturday with five consecutive victories that began in their run to the WAC Tournament title. The Wolverines scored at least six runs in four of those five games. Catcher Mason Stone leads Utah Valley hitting .376 with 11 home runs and 66 runs batted in.

Arizona versus Utah Valley pitching matchup

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Saturday. Colton Kennedy (5-4, 6.48 earned run average) is second on Utah Valley with 10 starts to Corbin Kirk, who started on Friday. Raul Garayzar (2-0, 2.18 ERA), who was inserted into the rotation late in the season, will likely be the starter for Arizona.

Arizona versus Utah Valley Odds

Arizona is a 4.5-run favorite over Utah Valley at +108. Taking the runs and Utah Valley is -140. Arizona is -400 on the money line and Utah Valley is +285, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The over at 12.5 is -108 and the under is -116.

Arizona versus Utah Valley All-Time Series

Arizona has a 19-3 series advantage over Utah Valley. The Wildcats beat the Wolverines 7-6 in Orem, Utah, in 2018 in the most recent game between the two Mountain Time Zone opponents.

Arizona versus Utah Valley streaming and Television

Arizona versus Utah Valley has a 6 PM Mountain Standard Time first pitch on ESPN+.

Eugene Regional Schedule

Friday, May 30

Game 1 1 PM [2] Arizona 3 [3] Cal Poly 2

Game 2 6 PM [4] Utah Valley 6 [1] Oregon 5

Saturday, May 31

Game 3 12 PM Cal Poly versus Oregon

Game 4 6 PM Arizona versus Utah Valley

Sunday, June 1

Game 5 3 PM Arizona/Utah Valley loser versus Cal Poly/Oregon winner

Game 6 7 PM Arizona/Utah Valley winner versus Game 5 winner

Monday, June 2

GM 7* TBA Same as GM 6 TBA