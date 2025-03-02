Arizona WBB metrics entering postseason and Big 12 Tournament schedule

Arizona moved up four spots to 59th in the NCAA Net Ratings after its 71-59 win at Arizona State to finish the regular season on Saturday. With the win over Arizona State and Colorado losing at Texas Tech on Saturday, Arizona finishes in eighth place in the Big 12 and gets a first-round bye in the conference tournament this week.

Arizona will play in game two of the second round in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at 12:30 PM Mountain Standard Time against the winner of the first-round game between ninth-seed Colorado and 16th-seed Houston. Colorado and Houston play on Wednesday at 12:30 MT.

If Arizona advances, they will play either Baylor or TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinal on Friday at 12:30 PM MT on ESPNU. TCU is at Baylor on Sunday at 4:30 PM MT with the winner earning the Big 12 regular season championship and the number one seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

If Arizona plays Colorado it would be a quadrant four game. A game against Houston would be quad three for Arizona. Arizona almost definitely needs a win against Colorado or Houston to continue its quest for an NCAA Tournament berth. Megan Gauer of Her Hoop Stats has Arizona among the first four out in her updated bracketology on Sunday.

Keep an eye on @ArizonaWBB. @AdiaBarnes has her team on a 4-game win streak to close out the regular season.



Hit a season-high 15 threes today in a win over Arizona State. Lauryn Swann hit 6.



Young, a lot of talent, & playing with a ton of confidence at the right time.… pic.twitter.com/bi1ZbvoXrH — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) March 2, 2025

Arizona enters the Big 12 Tournament with consecutive wins over BYU, Houston, Texas Tech and Arizona State. BYU who is 81st in the Net Ratings is the highest rated among the teams Arizona beat during their season-ending four-game winning streak against.

Arizona will enter the Big 12 Tournament, 19-12 overall, 7-5 on the road, 0-2 in neutral site games, 1-7 versus quad one, 2-3 against quad two, 4-2 over quad three and dominated quad four at 12-0. Getting the extra day of rest to play the winner of Colorado and Houston should benefit Arizona in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.