Arizona will have an almost entirely new starting OL in 2025 from 2024 opener

Arizona will only return left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai as a starter on the offensive line from its 61-39 2024 season-opening win over New Mexico. Injuries limited the Arizona OL in 2024. Tapa'atoutai played in six games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Texas Texas transfer Ty Buchanan seems like a definite starter for Arizona at right tackle. The other three positions vary depending on the projections. Michael Wooten returns after taking the place of Tapa'atoutai in 2024. Wooten struggled throughout 2024 with frequently receiving low grades from Pro Football Focus.

Ka'ena Decambra transferred to Arizona after starting all 12 games for Hawaii at LT in 2024 and being named their offensive Most Valuable Player. Decambra is expected to start at center or guard for Arizona. Decambra started nine games at right guard and two at right tackle for Hawaii in 2023, playing in 13 contests.

Multiple other OL project in the rotation for Arizona. Alexander Doost, Chubba Maae, Isaac Perez and Grayson Stovall are projected as interior OL at either center or guard. Doost, Maae, Perez and Stovall seem likely to compete.

Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby said the best five players will play on the offensive line.



In some order, in my opinion, that would be Ty Buchanan, Rhino Tapa'atoutai, Ka'ena Decambra, Alexander Doost and Tristan Bounds. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 8, 2025

Doost played in all 12 games in 2024 with nine starts. As a true freshman, Doost was fourth on Arizona with a 66.4 Pro Football Focus offensive grade and third with a 63.2 run block grade (63.2). Doost should have a bright future and provides Arizona with experience as a young player.

Ma'ae played four games on the defensive line for Arizona in 2024 and moved to the OL during spring practice. Ma'ae was a center as a high school prospect from legendary Long Beach Poly. As he readjusted to playing on the OL, Ma'ae will add depth for Arizona.

Perez transferred to Arizona from Football Bowl Subdivision program at Portland State during the offseason after playing in 11 games in 2024. Ise Matautia is another option for Arizona as an IOL. Matautia received extensive playing time at New Mexico but did not appear for Arizona while on the 2024 roster.