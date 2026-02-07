Arizona will host ESPN College Gameday for Texas Tech on February 14

Arizona will host Texas Tech for ESPN College Gameday on February 14. This will be the fifth time Arizona has hosted ESPN College Gameday for basketball. Arizona last hosted ESPN College Gameday on February 19, 2022, when the Wildcats beat Oregon 84-81.

Oklahoma State is at Arizona on Saturday. Arizona is at Kansas on Monday night before hosting Texas Tech for ESPN College Gameday on February 14. Arizona first hosted ESPN College Gameday on January 28, 2012, when the Wildcats lost 69-67 to Washington.

Arizona has also hosted ESPN College Gameday on February 21, 2015, in a 57-47 win over UCLA and February 25, 2017, in a 77-72 loss to the Bruins. ESPN Gameday hosted three other games, two were Arizona at UCLA and the other one was when the Wildcats were in Boulder.

UCLA beat Arizona 82-60, hosting ESPN College Gameday on February 2, 2008, and 74-69 on March 2, 2013, and won 88-61 on February 22, 2014. Arizona is 2-2 in games ESPN College Gameday was in Tucson and 1-2 in away games.

Texas Tech season

Texas Tech is 16-6 overall and 6-3, in fifth place in the Big XII, entering its game at West Virginia on Saturday. Colorado is at Texas Tech on Wednesday. Arizona will have two extra days of rest and be at home before hosting the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech will be making its third appearance on ESPN College Gameday. Kansas won 74-72 at Texas Tech on February 24, 2018. The other Texas Tech was a 90-86 win over Houston on January 24. The game at Arizona is the first time that Texas Tech is appearing on ESPN College Gameday as the road team.

Texas Tech leads the all-time series over Arizona with 29 wins against 26 losses. Arizona lost at Texas Tech, but won in Tucson and beat the Red Raiders in the 2025 Big XII Tournament semifinals in the three games played between the programs last season. Arizona has won nine out of the last 10 games against Texas Tech.;