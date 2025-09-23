Arizona will host Oklahoma State with interim HC in Big XII home opener

When Arizona plays Oklahoma State on October 4 for the first time as a member of the Big XII, the Cowboys will be led by interim head coach Doug Meacham. Oklahoma State fired iconic head coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday three games into his 21st season as the head coach of the Cowboys.

Like Gundy, Meacham is an Oklahoma State alumnus. Meacham was an offensive lineman at Oklahoma State from 1983 through 1987 and is in his third stint on the staff of the Cowboys. Meacham was hired in December as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State beat Football Bowl Subdivision Tennessee-Martin in the season opener before losing 69-3 at Oregon and 19-12 to Tulsa last Friday. The loss to Tulsa was the 11th consecutive by Oklahoma State to a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since they beat the Golden Hurricane 45-10 in 2024.

Oklahoma State is 134th nationally, averaging 14.0 points per game and 114th, posting 324.3 yards per game. Baylor is at Oklahoma State on Saturday before Arizona hosts the Cowboys on October 4. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series against Arizona 5-4.

Arizona beat Oklahoma State 59-38 the last time the teams played in 2012. October 4 will be the seventh time in 10 games in the series Oklahoma State has played in Tucson. Arizona lost in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1931 and 2011 and to the Cowboys in the 2010 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 91.8 percent chance to defeat Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State is projected to finish with 2.1 wins and 9.9 losses in the ESPN FPI simulations. The ESPN FPI projects Oklahoma State with the highest chance for a win remaining on the 2025 Arizona schedule.

After starting a season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2015, Arizona needs three more to become bowl eligible for the second time since 2018. Arizona finished 10-3 in 2023 and won the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma.