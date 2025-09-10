Arizona Will Open and Close 2026 ESPN Big XII Big Monday

Arizona will open Big XII Big Monday at BYU on January 26, host Kansas on February 9 and close the series by hosting Iowa State on March 2. Arizona won at BYU in 2025, did not host Kansas last season, and had a memorable victory at McKale Center versus Iowa State. Each Big Monday game has a 7 PM Mountain Standard Time tipoff.

In addition to Iowa State and Kansas, Arizona hosts Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia. Arizona plays at Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Central Florida, Colorado, Houston, TCU and Utah. Arizona finished 24-13 overall, 14-6 in the Big XII and as the postseason conference tournament runner-up.

The full Big XII schedule with dates has not yet been announced. Arizona is 11th in the CBS Sports Way Too Early Top 25 and 13th in ESPN's Preseason Rankings. Houston, BYU and Texas Tech are the three Big XII teams ranked ahead of Arizona in both preseason rankings.

Arizona has 21 wins and 20 losses all-time versus BYU. BYU has won three of the last four versus Arizona, including in 2025 in Tucson. Arizona has five wins and nine losses all-time versus Kansas. Kansas beat Arizona in the final regular season game in Lawrence in 2025. Arizona avenged the loss to Kansas with a win in the 2025 Big XII tournament semifinals in Kansas City.

Built for Big Monday’s 👀 pic.twitter.com/lj6dJJD3YD — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) September 9, 2025

Arizona is 5-4 all-time versus Iowa State. Arizona won an 86-75 overtime classic in Tucson in 2025. The Caleb Love shot from just beyond halfcourt at the regulation buzzer sent the game to overtime is one of the most iconic plays in Arizona history. Iowa State avenged the difficult loss with an 84-67 win in Ames in the penultimate 2025 Arizona road game.

Expect Arizona to have several more appearances on ESPN. The Wildcats had 12 Big XII games during the 2025 season on ESPN that were on a day other than Monday. Several of the 2025 Arizona non-conference games without television designations are also likely to be on ESPN.