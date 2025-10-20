Arizona Will Play Against 3 Preseason First Team All-Americans in 2025-26

Arizona 2025-26 opponents, true freshman A.J Dybansta of BYU, J.T. Toppin of Texas Tech and Florida's Alex Condon were all named preseason first-team All-Americans on Monday. The other 2025-26 preseason All-Americans are Braden Smith of Purdue and Yaxel Lendenborg of Michigan who transferred from UAB.

Toppin is the only 2025-26 Arizona has previously played against. In two games against Arizona during the 2024-25 season, Toppin averaged 17.3 points per game, 11.7 rebounds with five steals and shot 41.7 percent from the field, 33 percent on three-point attempts and 58.8 free throw attempts against Arizona in 2025-26.

Dybansta is the top player 247Sports 2025 composite class rankings. Dybantsa and Richie Saunders of BYU were both chosen to the preseason All-Big XII team. BYU is picked to finish second in the Big XII in 2025 behind Houston. Toppin was chosen as the Big XII preseason Player of the Year.

Congdon was third on Florida averaging 10.6 PPG and led the Gators with 7.4 RPG and 1.3 blocks per game while adding 2.2 assists per contest. Congdon shot 49.3 from the field, 32.8 percent on three-point attempts and 53.7 percent from the free throw line with a 52.7 eFG percentage.

Arizona opens the season against Florida in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on November 3. Texas Tech is at Arizona on February 14. Arizona plays at BYU on February 26 and hosts the Cougars on February 18.

Florida finished 36-4, won the third National Championship in program history and first since the second of consecutive titles in 2007. Florida defeated Texas Tech 84-79 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament West Regional Final.

Arizona won two out of three games versus Texas Tech in 2025-26. The Red Raiders and Wildcats splut home games during the regular season and Arizona defeated Texas Tech in the Big XII Tournament semifinals. Toppin had his worst game against Arizona in 2025-25 during the Big XII semifinals.

Arizona held Toppin to 11 points and six rebounds on 4-13 from the field, 0-2 on three-point attempts and he made only three out of his eight free throw attempts as the Wildcats advanced to the Big XII Championship Game with an 86-80 win.

The road team won each of the two games between Arizona and BYU in 2024-25. BYU also advanced to the Big XII Tournament Semifinals before losing to Houston who defeated the Wildcats in the conference championship game.