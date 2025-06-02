Arizona will play at North Carolina in Super Regionals

North Carolina beat Oklahoma 14-4 on Monday to win the Chapel Hill Regional and will host Arizona in the Super Regional beginning on Friday. The Tar Heels needed an extra game to win their own regional after losing to the Sooners 9-5 on Sunday. Oklahoma came through the losers bracket to reach the regional final.

North Carolina outscored their opponents 34-17 in their four regional games. Arizona beat Cal Poly 3-2 in their opening game of the Eugene Regional on Friday, won 14-4 over Utah Valley on Saturday and advanced to the Super Regional with a 14-0 win over Cal Poly on Sunday night.

Arizona hit 15 home runs in the Eugene Regional and 14 in the last two games. North Carolina hit five HRs in their win over Oklahoma on Monday. The Tar Heels have four players with at least 10 HRs. Luke Stevenson leads UNC with 18 HRs, Gavin Gallaher with 65 runs batted in and was second with 17 HRs and a .323 batting average.

North Carolina shut out Holy Cross 4-0 in the regional opener. Jake Knapp is 13-0 with a 1.98 earned run average as the ace for North Carolina. Jason DeCaro is second on UNC with 15 starts is 9-3 with a 3.50 ERA. If the series goes three games, expect Aidan Haugh (5-4, 3.68 ERA) to start.

North Carolina began the season with a three-game sweep of Texas Tech and then defeated Kansas State. Arizona lost two out of three at Texas Tech in 2025. North Carolina lost two out of three at Louisville and beat Clemson in the ACC Championship game. Arizona lost to Clemson and Louisville in Arlington, Texas.

North Carolina is the fifth national seed. Arizona swept through the Eugene Regional, where host Oregon was the 12th national seed. Arizona did not play Oregon. Entering the Monday night games in the regional finals, Arizona, Duke and West Virginia were the unseeded national teams to advance to the Super Regional.