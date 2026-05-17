Arizona will play Duke in NCAA Tournament Durham Regional Final

After a 10-1 run-rule win over Duke on Saturday, the Wildcats and Blue Devils will rematch in the NCAA Tournament Regional Final on Sunday at 9:00 AM Mountain Standard Time. Duke beat Marshall 11-1 in the second Durham Regional elimination game played on Saturday.

Arizona beat Marshall 7-5 on Friday in their first game in the Durham Regional. Grace Jenkins had two home runs and six runs batted in in the win over Marshall. Tele Jennings and Jenna Sniffen hit two more HRs for Arizona in the win over Duke on Saturday.

Jalen Adams pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts on Saturday. Duke scored its only run on Saturday on the back end of a double steal. Janae Berry shut out Duke in the final 2.2 innings for Arizona on Saturday, allowing two walks and no hits or runs.

Duke won its Durham Regional opening game on Friday, 10-1 over Howard. Through the games on Friday, Duke was 11th nationally, averaging 7.57 runs per game. Duke can be shut down offensively. Virginia Tech beat Duke 5-0 in the ACC Tournament Semifinals last week.

What Arizona said after the game

Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe said, “I’m just really, really proud of the fight we had today against Duke...I thought we came out playing to win today. I thought yesterday felt a little more like

playing not to lose." Lowe liked that Arizona was attacking versus being attacked against Duke.

Lowe continued by praising the Arizona defense, the adjustments her players made on Saturday and the ability for Berry to change speeds. Jennings said, "we had to come out and just shut them down throughout the first few innings and I feel like we did defensively."

Sniffen had been struggling offensively, but her HR put Arizona ahead 10-1 and in position to earn the run-rule victory. Everything considered, Arizona might have had its best game of the season in the circle. Sniffen said, "I thought our pitchers did a good job setting the tone early on in the game."

Arizona needs another good pitching performance on Sunday. Lowe did not discuss who would start on Sunday. Berry has been the best Arizona pitcher in the regional. In the win over Marshall on Friday, Berry retired all three batters she faced with one strikeout. The Regional Final on Sunday will be on the ACC Network.