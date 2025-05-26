Arizona will play in the NCAA Tournament regionals on the road

Arizona will play in the NCAA Tournament on the road for at least the regional round, with the 16 hosts being announced on Sunday night. If Arizona wins its regional and a non-nationally seeded team wins the other regional in its bracket, Arizona could potentially host the super regional.

Arizona was projected as a host earlier in the season, but series losses at Texas Tech in April and in the final home series to Utah likely are what ended any chance of the regionals being in Tucson. Former Arizona Pac-12 rivals Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA will host regionals in the West.

Arizona seems likely to play in the NCAA Tournament in Corvallis, Eugene or Los Angeles. Arizona did not play Oregon, Oregon State or UCLA in 2025. No Big XII team will host a regional in 2025. TCU was reportedly being considered. TCU is the highest-rated Big XII team at 17th in the NCAA RPI.

Arizona is the third-highest-rated Big XII team in the RPI at 27th. After beating BYU, West Virginia and TCU to win the Big XII Tournament this weekend, Arizona moved up 10 spots in the RPI. According to D1Baseball, Arizona has the 55th strength of schedule and 200th in non-conference.

SEC teams will host eight of the 16 2025 NCAA Tournament regionals. Six regionals are in the Eastern Time Zone, seven are in the Central Time Zone and the three previously mentioned are in the Pacific Time Zone. South Carolina, Oregon, Mississippi and Tennessee will each host two regionals.

Arizona will play on the road in the NCAA Tournament Regionals for the first time since 2023. After being selected as one of the last teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament field, Arizona lost to TCU and Santa Clara to be eliminated in two games. The 2025 NCAA Tournament Selection Show is at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time on Monday on ESPN2.