Arizona will rely on a significant amount of FCS and Division II transfers

Arizona will rely heavily on transfers from the Football Championship Subdivision and Division II during the 2025 season. The Wildcats added nine transfers from Football Championship subdivision programs and one from Division II to its 2025 roster.

Defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight, who transferred to Arizona from Tennessee-Martin, is projected to start at tackle for the Wildcats in 2025. McKnight is the only FCS transfer for Arizona expected to start for the Wildcats in 2025.

Running back Quincy Craig, wide receiver Javin Whatley, edge rushers Malachi Bailey and Chancellor Owens and linebacker Riley Wilson are projected on the Arizona two-deep. Expect Craig, Whatley and Wilson to challenge for snaps in 2025 and play a significant role for Arizona.

Arizona added 28 transfers to its 2025 roster. The Wildcats brought in 12 transfers from power conferences and six from the group of five. Four 2025 Arizona starters are projected to be transfers from power conferences and another four are from the Group of Five.

FCS/DII Arizona transfers College Position Chance Roberts Albany Interior Offensive Lineman Malachi Bailey Alcorn State Edge Rusher Isaac Perez Portland State IOL Javin Whatley Chattanooga Wide receiver Quincy Craig Portland State Running back Cameron Barmore Mercyhurst Wide receiver Blake Gotcher Northwestern State Linebacker Deshawn McKnight Tennessee-Martin Defensive lineman Chancellor Owens Northwestern State Edge rusher Riley Wilson Montana LB

Running back Ismail Mahdi, a former All-American and wide receivers Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong are transfers from Group of Five programs who are expected to make an impact for Arizona in 2025. Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and offensive lineman Ka'ena Decambra are other group of five transfers expected to be 2025 Arizona starters.

Linebacker Blake Gotcher had 162 tackles, 10.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles, one quarterback hit, one interception and 2.0 pass breakups in his only season at Northwestern State in 2024. Gotcher adds depth and proven production at LB on the 2025 Arizona roster.

Adding nine FCS transfers and one from a Division II program is risky for any power conference team. Moving up essentially two levels and three for WR Cameron Barmore from Division II Mercyhurst is a huge challenge. The development of those 10 players by the Arizona coaching staff is critical for 2025 success.