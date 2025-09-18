Arizona win over Kansas State was in Top 10 most-watched games of Week 3

According to data compiled by Nick Schultz of On3, the 23-17 Arizona win over Kansas State was the eighth most watched college football game nationally in week three. Per Schultz, "On3 compiled data from press releases, Sports Media Watch, Sports Business Journal and Programming Insider to break down the week’s college football TV ratings."

Kansas State at Arizona drew 1.9 million viewers with a 9 PM Eastern Daylight Time kickoff on Fox. Georgia at Tennessee, which had a 3:30 PM EDT kickoff on ABC drew 12.6 million viewers, the most for week three. Colorado at Houston with a 7:30 PM EDT kickoff on ESPN outdrew Kansas State at Arizona with 2.9 million viewers on Friday.

Kansas State was the second Arizona game on national television in 2025. Arizona opened the season versus Hawaii on TNT with a 10:30 PM EDT kickoff. The Hawaii at Arizona game did not finish in the top 10 in viewers during week one per On3.

Hawaii at Arizona drew 186,000 viewers on TNT and TruTV in week one, which placed it near the lower end of the games tracked during the opening weekend for most programs. Arizona beat Weber State in week two in a game that was televised on ESPN+ and did not have viewership released.

Reported Week 3 CFB TV Viewers



2.90M—Colorado-Houston (ESPN)

2.27M—Oregon-N'western (FOX)

1.87M—Arizona-K-State (FOX)

1.42M—USC-Purdue (CBS)

904K—Cal-Minn (ESPN)

913K—Ore St-Texas Tech (FOX)

268K—New Mexico-UCLA (Big Ten)

202K—ASU-Texas St (TNT/truTV)

122K—Air Force-Utah St… — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 18, 2025

Arizona games at Iowa State on September 27 and Arizona State on November 28 are scheduled to be nationally televised. Arizona at Iowa State will kick off at 7 PM EDT giving the Wildcats another game in prime time. Arizona at Arizona State will be televised by Fox, with the kickofftime to be announced.

The other seven remaining 2025 Arizona games will have kickoff times and TV designations announced about 13 days before kickoff. Arizona is likely to appear on national TV again later during the 2025 season. Also expect more Arizona games to air on ESPN+ in 2025.