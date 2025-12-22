Arizona win over SDSU sets program standard for 1st time in over 80 years

Arizona has won six consecutive games by at least 20 points for the first time since 1943. Arizona beat San Diego State 68-45 on Saturday night in Phoenix for its sixth consecutive win by 20 points. The six-game win streak by 20 points began this season with a 103-73 victory over Denver on November 24.

Arizona beat Norfolk State 98-61, Auburn 97-68, Alabama 96-75, Abilene Christian 96-62 and concluded with the win over San Diego State. While teams and programs change, Arizona beat teams have participated in the Final Four in the past three seasons with the wins over Alabama, Auburn and SDSU.

In 1943 Arizona began the streak with 71-42 and 84-27 wins over Northern Arizona. Those were followed with 69-34 and 69-42 wins over the San Diego Marines. A 63-40 win over Williams Air Force Base and a 60-39 victory over the Albuquerque AFB Flying Kellys concluded the six-game streak of 20-point wins.

Arizona beat the Albuquerque AFB Flying Kellys 51-40 as the six-game 20-point win streak ended. After a 55-40 win over New Mexico, Texas Tech beat Arizona 47-35 to end the Wildcats' 12-game win streak overall.

Arizona has won 6 straight games by 20+ points. — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) December 21, 2025

How the 1942-43 Arizona season finished

The 1942-43 Arizona basketball team finished the season 22-2. Arizona was not one of the eight teams invited to the fifth annual NCAA Tournament. Wyoming won its only National Championship 46-34 defeating Georgetown in the title game to finish 28-2.

After the loss to Texas Tech, Arizona finished the 1942-43 season with four consecutive wins. Arizona State defeated Arizona 41-39 before the Wildcats won their final three games against the Sun Devils that season. The 1942-43 season was the first with 20 wins in program history.

Arizona finished the season 11-1 in the Border Conference, but lost the championship to West Texas A&M, which was 10-0 in league play, despite a 15-7 overall record. Robert Ruman led Arizona with 11.4 points per game, which was second in the Border Conference.