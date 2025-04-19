Arizona wins 3rd consecutive series beating BYU

Mason White led Arizona for the second consecutive game as the Wildcats won 7-5 at BYU to win their third consecutive series. Arizona won 5-4 on Friday after losing the series opener 12-5 on Thursday. White had three hits in five at-bats with a run scored and two runs batted in on Saturday.

BYU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Cooper Vest. A White double scored Aaron Walton to tie the game in the top of the third inning. Ryder Robinson answered for BYU with a two-home run in the bottom of the third inning to put the Cougars back in front 3-1.

Arizona rallied with a four-run sixth inning to take its first lead of the game. A Gunner Geile two-run single tied the game at three. Walton was the next batter and tripled to score Dom Rodriguez and Geile to give Arizona its first lead of the game at 5-3. All four Arizona runs came with two outs.

BYU answered with its own two-out rally in the sixth inning when Crew McChesney doubled to tie the game at five. Arizona responded with a solo HR by White and an RBI single by Tommy Splaine that scored Garen Caulfield in the top of the seventh inning to put Arizona in front 7-5.

Big fly from Mason to take the lead 🌀

(@masonwhite24)



Exit Velo: 102 MPH

LA: 36°

Distance: 382’pic.twitter.com/tmOiK95CRR — Arizona Baseball Analytics (@AZStatCats) April 19, 2025

BYU squandered a chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Cougars had the bases loaded with one out. Hunter Alberini struck out Keoni Painter and got Ezra McNaughton to pop out, leaving the go-ahead run on first base to get out of the inning without allowing a run.

Alberini retired BYU in order in the eighth and Casey Hintz pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season. Alberini earned his first win and is 1-0 in 2025. Hayden Coon took the loss in relief for BYU, falling to 2-1. Arizona improved to 28-12 overall and 12-6 in the Big XII with the win.

Arizona returns home to host Texas-Arlington on Wednesday night for Bark in the Park. Texas Tech hosts Arizona in a three-game series next weekend. Texas-Arlington travels to Tucson with a four-game losing streak after getting swept by Abilene Christian this weekend. Texas Tech lost the opening game of their series at Arizona State.