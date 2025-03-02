Arizona wins another thriller in Houston beating Mississippi State

Arizona took a 5-1 lead after an inning and a half and held off a ninth inning rally by Mississippi State to earn their second consecutive win versus a ranked SEC team in Houston at the Astros Foundation College Classic. Arizona gets a chance to sweep their three games against ranked SEC teams versus number three Tennessee on Sunday.

Mason White got Arizona started with a two-run home run in the top of the first. Ace Reese cut the deficit to 2-1 with a solo HR in the bottom of the first. Arizona got the run back when Aaron Walton was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning to extend the lead to 3-1.

White followed with his second two-RBI hit on a single to put Arizona in front 5-1. Mississippi State scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to get within 5-3. Tommy Splaine had an RBI single to stretch to 6-3 in the top of the sixth. The Bulldogs continued their methodical comeback with single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Mississippi State rallied in the ninth inning. After consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, Mississippi State sacrificed the runners to second and third with one out and trailing 6-5. On what appeared to be a contact play, Gehrig Frei for Mississippi State ground back to Arizona pitcher Tony Pluta.

Pluta threw home to catcher Ross Highfill who threw to third baseman Maddox Mihalakis who tagged Mississippi State pinch runner Michael O'Brien for the second out. Bryce Chance hit a hard line drive to left field that looked like it had a chance to get out, but Easton Breyfogle made the catch and Arizona secured the win.

Tennessee beat Oklahoma State 5-2 on Friday and Rice 13-3 on Saturday. Arizona beat Rice 11-8 on Wednesday. Right-hander Smith Bailey (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for Arizona with Tennessee yet to name their starter. First pitch on Sunday is at 9:05 AM Mountain Time on Astros.Com and their YouTube channel.