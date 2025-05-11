Arizona wins final game versus Utah, avoiding sweep

An Easton Breyfogle RBI single in the eighth inning scored Andrew Cain to provide the winning run as Arizona beat Utah 8-7 on Sunday. Arizona ended a four-game losing streak with the win and avoided being swept in a three-game series by Utah, who is in last place in the Big XII.

Arizona got off to a good start on Sunday when Brendan Summerhill drove in two runs with a single to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Mason White doubled the Arizona lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Wildcats a 4-0 edge.

Utah rallied with three in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the game. Consecutive doubles from Matt Flaharty and Jack Raveno at the bottom of the Utah order and a run-scoring single from leadoff hitter Austen Roellig gave the Utes three straight hits and cut the deficit to 4-3.

A Drake Digiorno home run with two outs in the sixth inning tied the score at six. Arizona regained the lead when Maddox Mihalakis scored on a wild pitch. Utah tied the score again in the seventh inning on a Core Jackson sacrifice fly. A Breyfogle HR and Mihalakis run-scoring double put Arizona ahead 7-5 after seven.

A two-run HR by Digiorno in the top of the eighth rallied Utah for the fourth time on Sunday. Breyfogle put Arizona ahead for the second consecutive inning and was the sixth straight half inning with a run scored as Arizona earned the critical win.

Arizona will finish the regular season with a three-game series from Thursday through Thursday at Houston. The Big XII Tournament is May 21 through 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Arizona began the season with three consecutive losses at Globe Life Field in the Shriners College Classic.