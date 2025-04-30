Arizona wins fourth consecutive mid-week game, beating New Mexico State

Arizona beat New Mexico State 6-2 on Tuesday to extend their midweek winning streak to four games. An Andrew Cain RBI single in the third inning put Arizona in front to stay and seven Wildcat pitchers held New Mexico State to seven hits to earn the win.

Arizona took the lead in the second inning when Cain scored on a New Mexico State passed ball. New Mexico State answered in the top of the third with a Steve Solorzano RBI single to tie the game at one. It only took another half inning for Arizona to take the permanent lead on the Cain RBI.

Easton Breyfogle extended the lead later in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to put Arizona in front 3-1. Two innings later, Breyfogle drove in another run with a fielder's choice. Breyfogle drove in two runs and scored one without a hit in the Arizona win on Tuesday.

A Mathis Meurant double later in the fifth inning made it 6-1 Arizona. Brandon Forrester had an RBI single for New Mexico State to close the scoring for the night in the 6-2 Arizona win. Aaron Walton and Maddox Mihalakis each had two hits for Arizona.

Just now on the @ArizonaBaseball radio pregame show with @catspbp, Chip Hale said Brendan Summerhill has a Grade 1 upper-hamstring strain. Hale said Summerhill did hit today and feels like he could play, but they're going to hold him out. Utah series May 9-11 could be the target. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) April 30, 2025

Michael Hilker Jr. improved to 2-1 with the win in relief and Tony Pluta earned his Big XII-leading 10th save for Arizona. New Mexico State starting pitcher Colton Sneddon took the loss in his first decision of the year. Colton Sneddon and Solarzano each had two hits for New Mexico State.

Arizona continues their four-game homestand with a three-game series versus TCU this weekend. TCU is a huge series for Arizona, with the Horned Frogs 16th in the NCAA RPI and Arizona 16th. Arizona right fielder Brendan Summerhills is expected to be out this weekend with a grade one upper hamstring strain.