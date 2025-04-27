Arizona wins game two to earn doubleheader split with Texas Tech

Arizona rallied from a 1-0 deficit to win the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday and earn the split with a 2-1 victory at Texas Tech. Texas Tech won the opening game of the doubleheader 12-3. Arizona and Texas Tech were rained out on Friday night.

Texas Tech took the lead on a home run by Robin Villeneuve in the bottom of the second inning. An Aaron Walton HR tied the game in the sixth and Garen Caulfield singled home Maddox Mihalakis later in the inning to put Arizona in front to stay 2-1. Owen Kramkowski scattered eight hits and struck out three in seven innings to improve to 7-3.

Tony Pluta faced the minimum six batters in the final two innings to earn his ninth save, which leads the Big XII. Mihalakis and Adonys Guzman led Arizona with two hits each in the second game. Tyler Boudreau pitched 5.1 innings and took the loss for Texas Tech. Kyeler Thompson and Villeneuve each had two hits for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech took a 2-0 lead in the opening game with single runs in the first and second innings. Arizona rallied with a three-run third before Texas Tech scored 10 unanswered runs to earn the 12-13 win. Damian Bravo had an RBI double in the first and Tracer Lopez drove in a run with a double in the second for the first two runs of the game.

A Brendan Summerhill double scored Easton Breyfogle and Tommy Splaine to tie the game at two in the top of the third inning. A Walton sacrifice fly to score Summerhill gave Arizona its only lead in game one. Texas Tech scored four in the fifth and sixth and one each in the seventh and eighth to close the scoring.

The game-winning hit in the opener was an RBI double by Davis Rivers. Logan Hughes and Villeneuve each hit HRs for Texas Tech. Eight of the nine players in the lineup for Texas Tech scored runs in game one. Mac Heuer pitched six innings to get the win for Texas Tech in game one, and Collin McKinney took the loss for Arizona.

Arizona and Texas Tech will play the decisive game of the series on Sunday at 10:30 Mountain Standard Time. New Mexico State is at Arizona on Tuesday to begin a four-game homestand for Arizona with TCU at Hi-Corbett Field next weekend.