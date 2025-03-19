Arizona wins ninth straight game with dominant victory over Kansas

Arizona got a dominant performance from six different pitchers and Brendan Summerhill had two hits and two runs batted in as Arizona won its ninth straight game with a 5-0 win over Kansas on Tuesday night. The Wildcats improved to 16-4 overall and have won 13 of their last 14 games.

Arizona took the lead in the first inning when Maddox Mihalakis hit a sacrifice fly to score Aaron Walton. Mason White scored on a passed ball with Garen Caulfield batting to give Arizona a 2-0 lead as the batter after Mihalakis. Brandon Summerhill had an RBI single in the second and RBI triple in the fourth and Walton had a sacrifice fly.

That closed the scoring for Arizona. Six Arizona pitchers allowed four hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts in a dominant cumulative performance. No Kansas batters had more than two hits on Tuesday night. Kansas held Arizona to six hits, but six walks and the passed ball hindered the Jayhawks.

Summerhill was the only Arizona batter with a multiple-hit game and the Wildcats struck out eight times. Matthew Martinez pitched a perfect seventh while striking out the side to get the win for Arizona. Brigden Parker lasted 0.2 inning for Kansas and took his first loss of the season without a win.

Raul Garayzar struck out five in four shutout innings in a midweek (non-conference) 5-0 win over Kansas. @ArizonaBaseball is surging at the right time -- a massive road series against WVU coming up. https://t.co/G1bAF5P3zJ — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 19, 2025

Arizona completed a 9-0 homestand that began with a four-game sweep over Pepperdine, a win over Arizona State, a three-game sweep against Cincinnati and the win over Kansas. Arizona is now 13-0 at home this season. Arizona entered the game on Tuesday 36th in the RPI.

West Virginia hosts Arizona this weekend for the Wildcats' first road series this season. Arizona won 11-8 at Rice on February 26 in its only road game this season. West Virginia improved to 18-1 with an 11-1 eight-inning win over James Madison on Tuesday and will host the Dukes on Wednesday.