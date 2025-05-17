Arizona wins series at Houston and earns 1st Round Big XII Tournament bye

After falling behind in the first inning, Arizona took the lead in the second and control of the game in the third on its way to an 8-1 series-clinching win at Houston on Saturday. The win by Arizona and loss by Arizona State on Saturday elevate the Wildcats to at least fourth in the final Big XII standings.

Houston took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a home run by Tre Broussard. Arizona answered in the top of the second inning with an RBI single by Easton Breyfogle and a double by Tommy Spaine. Arizona broke the game open in the top of the third inning.

A double by Adonys Guzman scored Mason White and Brendan Summerhill to extend the Arizona lead to 4-1 in the top of the third inning. Andrew Cain hit a HR that scored Guzman as Arizona took a commanding 6-1 lead. White hit a HR in the fifth that scored Aaron Walton to end the scoring as Arizona earned the 8-1 win.

Smith Bailey pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Three Arizona relievers held Houston scoreless on a walk and six strikeouts over the final three innings. Houston used five pitchers in a bullpen day.

Cain had three hits with two runs scored and two runs batted in for Arizona. Five other Wildcats had hits on Saturday. Malachi Lott had three hits in four at-bats for Houston. After losing 13-6 in the first game of the series on Thursday, Arizona won 14-6 on Friday before earning the key win on Saturday.

Arizona will play its opening game in the Big XII Tournament at 7 AM Mountain Standard Time on Thursday if TCU wins at Utah on Saturday or at 5:30 PM if the Horned Frogs lose to the Utes. The semifinals are at 2:00 PM MST and 4:30 PM on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.