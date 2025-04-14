Arizona wins weekend series over Oklahoma State with Sunday walk-off

Arizona beat Oklahoma State 5-4 on Sunday with a walk-off victory to win the three-game weekend series. The Wildcats overcame a 3-0 deficit and took a 4-3 lead to the ninth before allowing a game-tying run in the top of the ninth. It was the second time in three days Arizona needed a run in the ninth inning.

Arizona tied the game in the ninth inning on Friday night before losing 4-2 in extra innings. On Sunday, Oklahoma State took a 3-0 lead with single runs in the first, second and fourth innings. Oklahoma State scored their runs on a fielder's choice in the first and fourth innings and an infield single in the second.

An Andrew Cain triple scored Garen Caulfield in the bottom of the fourth inning to get Arizona on the board with a 3-1 deficit. The score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the seventh inning. An Easton Breyfogle double in the bottom of the seventh scored Cain to cut the Arizona deficit to 3-2.

A Cain RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored Maddox Mihalakis to tie the game at three. Arizona took the lead on a Tommy Splaine sacrifice fly to go in front 5-4. Garrett Shull hit a two-out home run on a 3-1 pitch to tie the game at five in the top of the ninth inning.

Cardiac Cats RSVP’d “yes” to the rubber match 🫨 pic.twitter.com/rn9BzRIdNw — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 14, 2025

With Aaron Walton on third and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Mihalakis singled to right center field to give Arizona the win. Cain led Arizona with three hits in three at-bats, a run scored and two runs batted in. Garrett Hicks pitched four innings in relief, allowing only the Shull HR with three hits, no walks and three strikeouts for the win.

Arizona hosts Grand Canyon on Tuesday before traveling to BYU for a three-game series from Thursday through Saturday. Arizona is 25-10 overall and 10-5 in the Big XII. West Virginia leads the Big XII with a 10-3 record and TCU is in second place at 11-4.