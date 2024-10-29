Arizona women host Cal State-LA in final exhibition game
After winning its exhibition opener 84-59 over West Texas A&M, Arizona will host Cal State-Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Cal State-Los Angeles is an NCAA Division II school. The Golden Eagles have made the NCAA Tournament in the last two seasons. Arizona has won a game in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments.
Arizona pulled away from West Texas A&M with a 29-15 fourth quarter. Jada Williams led Arizona with 15 points and Paulina Paris was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 13. Isis Beh had eight points and seven rebounds and Breya Cunningham had eight points and six rebounds to give Arizona a good post tandem.
Lily Buggs who led Cal State LA averaging 13.2 points per game in 2023-24 returns this this season. Buggs shot 41.2 percent from the floor 37.2 percent on three-point attempts and averaged 7.8 rebounds, 2.23 assists, 1.7 steals per game last season. Buggs is the only returnee for Cal State-LA who averaged double figures in 2023-24.
Arizona was picked seventh in the Big XII preseason poll. Kansas State, Iowa State and Baylor were picked first through third and the only teams to receive first place votes. Former Arizona player Aaronette Vonleh who previously played for Colorado was chosen as the preseason Co-Big XII newcomer of the year with Baylor.
Adia Barnes will search for the best lineup combinations versus Cal State-LA as the Wildcats prepare for the season opener on Monday versus Texas-Arlington with a 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time tipoff. The first six Arizona games will be streamed on ESPN Plus.
Cal-State LA at Arizona will tip-off at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN Plus. Arizona plays six games versus teams from non-power conferences before playing Vanderbilt followed by California or Michigan State in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational on November 26 and 27 in Thousand Palms, California.