Arizona women's basketball closes the regular season beating Arizona State

Arizona outscored Arizona State 43-27 in the second and third quarters to earn a 71-59 win in Tempe on Saturday afternoon. Lauryn Swann led Arizona with 18 points making six of her eight three-point attempts. Isis Beh had 15 points and eight rebounds and Jada Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds to help Arizona earn the win.

Arizona State went on a 15-6 run to take a 17-11 lead before a three-point shot by Katrina Knezevic and Williams cut the Arizona deficit to 17-16 at the end of the first quarter. Arizona closed the second quarter with an 11-1 run to take a 37-29 lead at halftime. Swann had two threes during the Arizona run and scored nine points in the second quarter.

Arizona began the second half with an 8-2 run and extended it to 22-10 to begin the third quarter, stretching the lead to 59-39. Arizona State scored the final five points of the third quarter to cut their deficit to 59-44 after three quarters. Williams scored eight and Beh had six to lead Arizona to a 22-15 third-quarter advantage.

Arizona State outscored Arizona 15-12 in the fourth quarter but was never able to get closer than eight points. Tyi Skinner led Arizona State with 20 points, Heavenly Greer had 17 points and 19 rebounds, including eight offensive and Jayln Brown scored 12 as the other Sun Devil in double figures.

Arizona made a season-high 15 three-point shots on 28 attempts. Williams made three of her seven three-point attempts and Beh, Knezevic and Paulina Paris each made two from beyond the arc. Arizona State made only three of its 10 three-point attempts which wound up being the primary difference in the game.

Texas Tech's 83-79 overtime upset over Colorado on Saturday and Arizona's win over Arizona State means the Wildcats finished eighth and will avoid the first round of the Big XII Tournament. Arizona will play the winner of Colorado and Houston at 12:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+ on Thursday.