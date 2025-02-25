Arizona women's basketball has work to do in NCAA Tournament bracketology

Arizona remains fourth among the first four teams out in the updated women's bracketology on Tuesday by Charlie Creme of ESPN. Arizona is coming off a 74-72 overtime win at Houston on Saturday. Texas Tech is at Arizona in the home finale on Tuesday and the Wildcats finish the regular season at Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona is projected with a 75.8 percent chance to beat Texas Tech on Wednesday and a 76.7 percent chance to beat Arizona State on Saturday. Texas Tech enters the game on Tuesday night with eight straight losses and with defeats in 13 of their last 15 games.

Arizona State has lost four consecutive games and 13 of their last 14 entering their final road game this season at Colorado. Arizona beat Arizona State 66-59 at McKale Center Arizona is currently 59th in the NCAA Net Ratings, Texas Tech is 86th and Arizona State is 130th.

Wins in the last two regular season games and success in the Big XII Tournament is critical for Arizona. Arizona and Colorado are currently tied for eighth place in the Big XII. Arizona would need Colorado to lose once and the Wildcats have to win out to earn the eighth seed and first-round bye in the Big XII Tournament.

Colorado owns the tiebreaker with Arizona after winning in their lone game against each other this season. Arizona State and Texas Tech are also the final two regular-season opponents for Colorado. Arizona needs wins over Texas Tech, ASU and Houston as losing to any of the three would be a damaging loss.

If Arizona advances to play Colorado in the Big XII Tournament it would be a quadrant two game for both teams. Arizona needs to accumulate wins to improve its NCAA Tournament resume. If Arizona advances to the quarterfinals of the Big XII Tournament top-seeded Baylor or TCU would be the opponent.

Arizona is currently 17-12. Wins in the final two regular-season games and two victories in the Big XII Tournament would significantly improve Arizona's resume and put the Wildcats on a six-game winning streak entering the quarterfinal. Expect Arizona to remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble through Selection Sunday on March 16.