Arizona Women's Basketball learns 2025-26 home and away opponents

The Big XII released the full slate of conference home and road opponents for the men's and women's basketball teams on Thursday. Arizona will play Arizona State, Colorado and Utah at home and on the road during the 2025-26 women's basketball season.

Arizona will play BYU, Central Florida, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State only at home. Arizona will play Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia only on the road. In 2024-25, Arizona State, BYU and Utah were the teams Arizona played twice during the regular season.

Utah who was 22-9 overall and 13-5 in the Big XII in 2024-25 had the best season among the teams Arizona will play twice in 2025-26. Arizona State finished 10-22 overall and 3-15 in the Big XII BYU was 13-17 overall and 4-14 in the Big XII in 2024-25. ASU and BYU both hired new head coaches for the 2025-26 season.

Iowa State with former Arizona point guard Jada Williams is 14th in the ESPN way-too-early top 25 and the highest ranked Big XII Team. Baylor who is 16th is the only other Big XII team in the ESPN top 25. TCU is listed among other teams that were considered for the top 25. TCU added former Notre Dame All-American Olivia Miles.

Arizona has nearly an entire new team in 2025-26. Becky Burke was hired as head coach to replace Adia Barnes who left for SMU. Burke brought in an entirely new coaching staff and has a completely new roster with the exception of forward Montaya Dew who is the only returnee for Arizona in 2025-26.

Sophomore guard Kamryn Kitchen from Virginia, senior forward Fredriecka Wallace from Kansas and junior center Achol Magot are the only incoming transfers to Arizona from other power conference programs. After a stedy decline since the run to the 2021 National Championship game, Burke has a big rebuild in front of her.

The 2025-26 non-conference schedule for Arizona has not been posted on their website. The 2025-26 college basketball season will begin in the first week of November. The complete schedule will likely be released incremently.