Arizona women's basketball metrics standing entering final week of regular season

Arizona is 59th in the NCAA Net Ratings entering the final week of the regular season. Games versus Texas Tech on Tuesday and at Arizona State on Saturday will conclude the regular season for Arizona. Arizona is 17-12 overall and 8-8 in the Big XII after their 74-72 overtime win at Houston on Saturday night.

Arizona is tied for eighth place in the Big XII with Colorado. Teams seeded fifth through eighth in the Big XII Tournament receive byes to the second round. Colorado owns the tiebreaker over Arizona because of its win in Boulder this season. Colorado also finishes the season versus Arizona State and Texas Tech.

Arizona is 6-5 on the road, 0-2 at neutral sites, 11-5 at home, 1-7 versus quadrant one, 1-3 versus quad two, 4-2 against quad three and 11-0 versus quad four. Arizona's record versus quads one and two could hurt them in their quest for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Arizona needs wins over Arizona State and Texas Tech. The Wildcats likely need two wins in the Big XII Tournament to play itself off the bubble. If Colorado does not lose, Arizona would be locked into the ninth seed with at least one win. Arizona is a game in front of Cincinnati in the Big XII standings and owns the tiebreaker.

Arizona State is 130th and Texas Tech is 86th in the NCAA Net Ratings. If Arizona is seeded ninth they will likely play Houston again in the first round of the Big XII Tournament. Houston led most of the game against Arizona and likely gained confidence versus the Wildcats. Houston is 176th in the Net Ratings.

Colorado is 65th which would make the Buffaloes a quad two game for Arizona. As the potential ninth seed, Arizona would likely play either Baylor or TCU in the quarterfinals with two wins. Baylor and TCU are tied for first in the Big XII with 14-2 records and play each other in the final regular season game on Sunday.