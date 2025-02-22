Arizona women's basketball moving up in NCAA Tournament bracketology

Arizona is 16-12 and fighting for one of the last NCAA Tournament berths with three regular-season games remaining. In the latest bracketology from Charlie Creme of ESPN, Arizona was elevated from the next four out to the first four out. Arizona is at Houston on Saturday night.

Creme listed Arizona fourth among the first four teams out on his bracketology update on Friday. Princeton, South Florida and St. Joseph's are the three schools projected among the the first four out by Creme. Arizona is currently 58th in the NCAA Net Ratings. Princeton is 50th, South Florida 68th and St. Joseph 58th in the Net Ratings.

Connor Groel of CBS Sports also has Arizona as one of his last four teams out. Arizona is second among the first four teams out by Groel. Virginia Tech is the first team out in the first four from Groel. Virginia Tech is 46th in the Net Ratings. Seton Hall and George Mason are the third and fourth teams out as listed by Groel.

Arizona is fourth among the first four teams out as listed by Megan Gauer of Her Hoops Stats. Gauer has Princeton, Washington and St. Joseph's ahead of Arizona among her first four teams out. Washington is 15-12 overall and 49th in the NET Ratings.

Arizona needs to win at Houston, versus Texas Tech and at Arizona State in games they will be heavily favored to finish the regular season. Arizona will also be a heavy favorite against Houston who they would play in the first round of the Big XII Tournament based on the standings entering Saturday.

If Arizona remains the ninth seed in the Big XII Tournament, they would project to play Colorado in the second round. Arizona lost at Colorado in their only meeting this season. Colorado is 62nd in the NCAA Net Ratings and would be a quad-two game for Arizona. Arizona is 1-7 versus quad-one and 3-3 against quad-two in 2024-25.