Arizona women's basketball still in NCAA Tournament bracketology discussion

Arizona is holding on to its chance to earn an NCAA Tournament berth in the most recent bracketology updates from College Sports Madness, Charlie Creme of ESPN and Autumn Johnson of NCAA.Com. After a pair of losses to ranked teams, Arizona will be favored in its final four regular season games.

Creme projects Arizona second among the next four teams out. Arizona will have to climb over six teams projected by Creme to earn an NCAA Tournament berth. Colorado who beat Arizona in Boulder this season, is the team immediately ahead of the Wildcats in Creme's projections updated on Monday.

Princeton, St. Joseph's. George Mason and South Florida are the last four teams out in Creme's projections. Washington, Harvard, Virginia Tech and Iowa State are Creme's last four teams in. Iowa State won 79-58 at Arizona in a January game they never trailed in. Arizona is 15-12 overall and 6-8 in ninth place in the Big XII.

Following losses to Oklahoma State and TCU, Johnson dropped Arizona to one of her last four teams out after previously projecting the Wildcats in the field. Princeton, Florida and Stanford are the other teams Johnson has among the last four out. Iowa State, Harvard, Virginia Tech and Washington are Johnson's last four teams in.

Arizona is currently 58th in the NCAA NetRatings which is the predominant metric used to determine NCAA Tournament seeding and at-large berths. The Wildcats are 5-5 on the road, 0-2 at neutral sites, 10-5 at home, 1-7 versus quadrant one opponents, 3-3 against quad two, 1-2 playing quad three teams and 10-0 versus quad four.

College Sports Madness projects Arizona in the First Four as an 11-seed against Minnesota. The winner would play Utah. Utah swept Arizona this season winning 69-48 in Tucson and 67-58 in Salt Lake City. Arizona finishes the regular season beginning on Wednesday night versus BYU followed by Texas Tech, Houston, Texas Tech and Arizona State.