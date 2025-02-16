Arizona women's Bracketology ahead of Sunday's game versus TCU

Arizona is listed as the fourth team among the next four teams out in the ESPN Bracketology, posted by Charlie Creme on Friday. With ninth/11th ranked TCU at Arizona on Sunday, the Wildcats have a big opportunity to earn a signature win. Arizona is currently 59th in the NCAA Net Ratings.

The Wildcats enter Sunday's game with a 1-6 record versus quadrant one opponents. Arizona is 2-3 versus quad two opponents, 2-2 versus quadrant three and 10-0 against quad four. After Sunday, Arizona will not have another quad-one opportunity until the Big XII Tournament if they win their first game.

Connor Groel of CBS Sports does not list Arizona. Groel only goes as far as the next four out which does not include Arizona. Megan Grauer of Her Hoop Stats, with her most recent update on Frida,y has Arizona third among the first four teams out. Groel has TCU as a three-seed and Groel lists them as a two.

Creme also has TCU as a three-seed. TCU is ninth in the NCAA Net Ratings. A win over TCU on Sunday would be significant for Arizona's NCAA Tournament resume. Arizona plays BYU, Houston, Texas Tech and Arizona State in the last four games of the regular season after TCU.

BYU who is 84th in the Net Ratings, is among the last four on the Arizona regular season schedule. Arizona enters the game versus TCU 6-7 and is in ninth place in the Big XII. The teams who finish fifth through eighth in the Big XII receive a bye into the second round of the conference tournament.

Arizona is 1.5 games behind Colorado and the Buffaloes beat Arizona earlier this season to own the tiebreaker. As the ninth-place team, Arizona would play last-place Houston, who is currently 5-20 overall and 1-13 in the Big XII, with the winner playing Colorado.