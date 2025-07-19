Arizona WR Isaiah Mizell could make an impact as a freshman

Freshman Isaiah Mizell is the fourth-highest-rated wide receiver signee in Arizona program history per the 247Sports rankings. WIth Arizona all-time leading receiver, Tetaiora McMillan, now in the NFL, Mizell has a chance to make an impact as a freshman in 2025.

Mizell provides Arizona with elite speed and proven playmaking ability that earned him a rare four-star grade for a Wildcats WR signee. Andrew Ivins, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, reported in July 2024 Mizell has recorded 10.49 in the 100 meters, 21.51 in the 200 and 49.26 in the 400.

Mizell had 104 receptions for 2,371 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons playing for Orlando Boone. Ivins described Mizell as a vertical threat who can take the top off of a defense. As a junior, Mizell set a Boone record with 22 TD receptions and had 15 as a senior in 2024.

Mizell showed his exceptional speed at the 2024 Phenom Elite Fastest Player Challenge when he was clocked at a maximum speed of 22 miles per hour by Reel Analytics to earn top honors. One of the criticisms of Mizell is his slender frame of 6'0, 160 pounds, and he will have to add mass in the Arizona strength and conditioning program.

Arizona has a mostly rebuilt WR corps entering the 2025 season. Chris Hunter leads the Arizona returnees with 35 receptions for 323 yards and three TDs in 2024. Jeremiah Patterson, who had 26 receptions for 196 yards and two TDs in 2024, is the only other WR who was a significant part of the Arizona rotation last season.

New Mexico transfer Luke Wysong and Kris Hutson from Washington State are proven WRs who are projected as starters for Arizona in 2024. Mizell will not have the pressure of having to produce in 2025. As the most talented WR on the Arizona roster, Mizell should compete to be part of the rotation in 2025.