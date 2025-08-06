Arizona WR Luke Wysong named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Biletnikoff Award named Arizona wide receiver Luke Wysong as one of 47 players to their watch list on Wednesday. Wysong transferred to Arizona from New Mexico during the offseason after being one of the best WRs in the history of the Lobos.

Wysong left New Mexico tied for ninth in program history with 134 receptions, 14th with 1,465 receiving yards and also has three career touchdown catches. Expect Wysong to be the primary slot receiver for Arizona in 2025.

Wysong had by far his best season in 2024 with 69 receptions for 840 yards and one TD. Wysong had one of his best games during the 2024 season with eight receptions for 129 yards and his only TD as New Mexico lost 61-39 to Arizona in week one.

Wysong follows former Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, who was one of three finalists for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award. The 69 receptions Wysong had in 2024 are seventh in New Mexico history for one season. Current Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade holds the Arizona record with 93 receptions in 2002.

Other than his infrequently reaching the end zone, Wysong was consistent with three 100-yard games, six of at least 69 yards, four games with eight or more receptions and five catches in 10 of the 11 games he played in. Wysong had the top four games in receptions and receiving yards in his career in 2024.

Washington State transfer Kris Hutson and Wysong are huge additions to the Arizona receiving corps after losing McMillan to the NFL after last season. Returnee Chris Hunter, Hutson and Wysong project as the Arizona starting WRs entering the 2025 season.

Under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege, Wysong should put up big numbers in 2025 and have a chance to compete for the Biletnikoff Award. Biletnikoff Award semifinalists will be announced on November 17, three finalists on November 25 and the winner will be named at the College Football Awards on December 12.