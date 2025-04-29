Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan 5th among NFL rookie jersey sales

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is fifth among 2025 NFL rookie jersey sales. The NFL Shop posted the top 10 to their Instagram account on Monday. McMillan was the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Three of the four players ahead of McMillan in jersey sales were drafted ahead of him.

Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who was selected second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, leads 2025 NFL rookies in jersey sales. Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by Tennessee, is second, Cleveland QB Shadeur Sanders third and Las Vegas running back Ashton Jeanty fourth.

Quarterback Jaxon Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter of the New York Giants, WR Matthew Golden of the Green Bay Packers and tight ends Colston Loveland of the Chicago Bears and Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts are the 2025 rookies ranked sixth through 10th in jersey sales.

Dart, Carter and Loveland have the advantage of playing in major media markets. The other seven players in the top 10 in rookie jersey sales will play in medium to smaller NFL metropolitan areas. Charlotte is the 23rd largest metro area in the U.S., but caters to fans throughout North and South Carolina.

Best-selling rookie jerseys so far at NFL Shop:



1) Jaguars' Travis Hunter



2) Titans' Cam Ward



3) Browns' Shedeur Sanders



4) Raiders' Ashton Jeanty



5) Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan



McMillan steps into an ideal situation with Carolina as the projected WR1 for the Panthers. Xavier Legette led Carolina with 49 receptions and was second with 497 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. Veteran Adam Thielen led Carolina with 615 receiving yards and was second with 48 receptions and five TDs.

As expected, the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds are similar to the jersey sales. McMillan is the fourth favorite to win NFL Offensive ROY at +950 per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Jeanty is the favorite at +270, Ward is +380 and Hunter is +750. Hunter is the third favorite for Defensive ROY at +1000. Carter is the DPOY favorite at +250.